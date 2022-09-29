Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that Vietnam always stands united with and supports fraternal Cuba amid complicated developments in the world.



During a meeting in Hanoi on September 29 with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is on a Vietnam visit from September 28 – October 2, President Phuc conveyed sympathy of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Cuba over the fuel storage facility fire in Matanzas city on August 5 and the consequences of Ian typhoon on September 27.



He also hailed the results of talks between the two Prime Ministers, which he said will contribute to consolidating bilateral ties.



PM Manuel Marrero Cruz stressed that Cuba always treasures and wishes to further deepen the special traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.



He expressed readiness to learn from Vietnam’s experience in socio-economic development and global integration, as well as its response to global economic challenges.



The two leaders expressed determination to further deepen the exemplary Vietnam-Cuba relationship founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people, and agreed to intensify education of young generations in the Vietnam-Cuba special friendship.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz with delegates (Photo: VNA)

They reached consensus on promoting economic, trade and investment ties to be commensurate with the two countries' fine political relations, with focus on agriculture, health care, finance-banking, sci-tech. They will also continue with consultations and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.



Cuba always highly values the solidarity and sincere support that the Vietnamese Party, State and people have offered to the Cuban people over the past time, particularly in rice supply and food production, Cruz said.



He noted that the two countries will hold important activities marking the 50th anniversary of Gen. Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Vietnam's southern liberation zone and the 40th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation this year, Cruz expressed his belief that the close fraternal ties between Vietnam and Cuba will enter a new development period, for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world./.