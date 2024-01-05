HCMA President Nguyen Xuan Thang (R) and Vice President of Lao NA Chaleun Yiapaoher (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 5 for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Chaleun Yiapaoher, assuring the guest that Vietnam always fully supports Laos’ renewal and development.

Thang highlighted the flourishing ties between the two countries' Parties, States and people, as well as the notable achievements made by the HCMA in training mid- and senior-level officials for Laos.

The HCMA will closely work with the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration to effectively carry out agreements between leaders of the two Parties and countries, as well as between the two academies, including building and standardising political theory training courses for Lao officials, he said.

Yiapaoher, in reply, said his visit aims to share experience with the Vietnamese National Assembly in compiling a history book on the Lao legislature's 50 years of formation and development.

He wished that the two legislatures would jointly compile a history book documenting their relationship.

Informing the host about his agenda, he said the delegation will also engage in sharing experience with the Vietnamese NA’s committees and the Institute of Legislative Research in fine-tuning legal regulations, particularly in the building of the rule-of-law State and the local administration system.

Thang affirmed that the HCMA stands ready to assist Laos in compiling these two important books./.