At the meeting, 150 representatives from the 17 APEC economies raised proposals to be sent to APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week slated for November in Bangkok.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the meeting Vietnam always welcomes businesses from APEC economies, for mutual benefits and development.



He said uncertainties due to epidemics, geo-political competitions, supply chain disruptions and financial chaos have tested the mettle and cohesion of the APEC economies.



Phuc, therefore, called on APEC Business Advisory Council to raise many new initiatives and solutions to boost trade and investment in APEC with the central role played by the World Trade Organisation, support enterprises to maintain operations on digital platforms, using green technologies, and foster cooperation in clean, renewable energy, and greenhouse gas emission reduction in the region.



Co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and APEC Business Advisory Council Vietnam in Ha Long city, the meeting will last until July 29.



Earlier, President Phuc met with the APEC Business Advisory Council delegation led by Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul who said President Phuc's presence and speech at the meeting demonstrate Vietnam’s strong commitment to settling issues of APEC businesses’ concern.



According to the Chairman, the council seeks solutions to promote trade, digitalisation and cyber security, support small-and medium-sized enterprises, boost circular economy and develop financial ecosystems.



Phuc lauded targets and solutions set by the council and noted his belief that there will be many proposals and initiatives raised at the meeting to further facilitate businesses’ operations./.





VNA