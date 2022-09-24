Travel Traveling in Vietnam by train On July 20, 1885, the first train departed from Saigon and arrived in My Tho in the Mekong Delta, marking the birth of Vietnam’s railway industry and making it one of only a few countries with a modern railway network at that time. 137 years later, the railway network has a total length of 2,600 km, connecting residential areas and agricultural and industrial centres from the north to the south.

Travel Quang Ninh looks to become four-season destination The tourism sector of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is diversifying its products based on local advantages with a focus on enhancing tourists’ experience towards the goal of becoming a four-season destination.

Travel Unique mossy roofs on Tay Con Linh range Roofs of stilt houses covered with thick green moss at an altitude of 1,000 metres above sea level along the Tay Con Linh mountain range in Xa Phin hamlet, Phuong Tien commune, Vi Xuyen district create unique beauty in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

Travel Chăm dance at Ponagar Temple towers lures visitors The culture and sports sector in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has hosted Cham dances at the relic complex of Ponagar temple towers in Nha Trang in recent years, to attract more visitors to the beach city.