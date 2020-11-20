Shown are the fastest-growing Asia-Pacific economies, expressed in GDP per capita in purchasing-power-parity terms, from 2000 to 2025 (Photo: IMF World Economic Outlook)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is projected to be one of the economies posting big gains in the world’s per-capita income rankings during the quarter-century through 2025, according to data analysed by Bloomberg.

Armenia, Georgia, and Bangladesh were also named in the list.

Overall, developing Asian countries will see per-capita GDP rise six-fold in the period.

China’s surging economy is set to overtake 56 countries in the rankings, placing 70th in the world on the metric.

Turkmenistan is projected to be the only country climbing further up the rankings than China, advancing 58 spots.

Vietnam’s economy could grow bigger than Singapore by 2029, the UK-based Global Business Outlook recently cited the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS)’s report.

In its report, the DBS predicts that Vietnam could grow at a pace of 6 percent to 6.5 percent in the next 10 years.

Currently, the Vietnamese economy is worth 224 billion USD. This means it covers 69 percent of Singapore’s economic size which is worth 324 billion USD./.