Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live
Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.
The list has been compiled following a survey of more than 22,000 expats worldwide. Vietnam was able to make the top 10 this year largely due to its strong financial security and positive work-life balance, in addition to its welcoming environment for newcomers.
The majority of expats surveyed said they were able to quickly adjust to the local lifestyle, stating that they felt at home within the first few months after arriving./.