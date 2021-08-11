Travel Lam Kinh Citadel in Thanh Hoa Province The Lam Kinh area in Tho Xuan district, Thanh Hoa province, is a special national relic that has harboured mysterious tales about one of the most significant feudal reigns in Vietnam’s history.

Destinations Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Destinations Ninh Binh works to better preserve Trang An Complex The People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province has just issued a direction on managing and protecting the global values of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site of Trang An.