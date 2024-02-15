According to Singapore-based travel website 12Go, Da Nang is a romantic holiday destination preferred by many couples from all over the world.

It suggests taking a cruise on the Han River and enjoying fantastic views of Da Nang at night, decorated with thousands of sparkling lights.

Da Nang has many huge, pristine beaches with white sand and crystal blue water.

In Ho Chi Minh city, the travel website recommends visitors taking a romantic dinner cruise on the Saigon River. This is a great way to enjoy stunning city skyline views while sharing a meal.

Visitors should not miss tasting the delicious Vietnamese street food, full of rich flavors.

Green Hue, located along the picturesque Perfume River, has stunning natural scenery that creates a romantic backdrop for couples, according to the website./.

VNA