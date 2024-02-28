Society Religious Highlights in the Northwest Region In 2022, Vietnam was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the second time. This reflects the international community's recognition of Vietnam's efforts and achievements in ensuring the rights of its citizens in all areas, including religious issues for the people in the mountainous regions.

Society Blood donation festival collects nearly 9,000 units nationwide Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Videos Organ transplants: Remarkable healthcare milestone While Vietnam may have begun its journey in organ transplants four decades later than the rest of the world, its progress in the field has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through remarkable efforts, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has posted significant milestones and made a name for itself on the global medical stage.