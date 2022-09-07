Politics Palau aims to enhance cooperation with Vietnam President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. was very impressed by Vietnam’s economic development and wanted to cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation in construction, infrastructure development, tourism, human resources and fisheries, Minister of Human Resources, Culture, Tourism and Development Ngirabelas Tmetuchl said during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam in Tokyo on September 7.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed foreign minister of UK Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to James Cleverly on his appointment as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland./.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 7.

Politics Vietnam shares importance of promoting culture of peace at UN forum Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of the culture of peace and non-violence in the world while attending the UN General Assembly’s high-level forum on culture of peace on September 6.