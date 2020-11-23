Vietnam, Angola agree to expand cooperation
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 23 held phone talks with Angola's Minister of External Relations Téte António to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Angola, and their coordination at multilateral forums.
The officials spoke highly of the traditional friendship between the two countries over the past 45 years, which has been enhanced via Party, State and National Assembly channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges.
Minh said Vietnam is proud to be one of the first countries in the world to recognise Angola’s independence and establish diplomatic ties with the country.
He congratulated Angola on the achievements it has recorded in national reconciliation, political stability and socio-economic development, and lauded the country’s efforts against diseases over the past time.
For his part, Téte António expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s development achievements over the past decade, and described the country as a model and a source of inspiration for Angola to grow forward.
He also commended Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
Both sides shared the view that despite the marked developments, the bilateral relationship has yet to match the fine political ties as well as the potential and demand of the two countries.
They, therefore, affirmed that the two countries will tighten the political-diplomatic ties, while expanding partnerships in other spheres, particularly trade, investment, agriculture, health care and education.
They vowed to further coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially the UN.
On this occasion, they compared notes on certain regional and international issues of shared concern./.