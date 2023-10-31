Business HCM City’s economy growing in 10 months Ho Chi Minh City's economy continues to maintain positive growth momentum, driven by industrial production, domestic consumption, and stable supply and demand, heard a meeting of the municipal People’s Committee on October 30.

Business HCM City plans to renovate Ben Thanh Market HCM City authorities are working on a project to renovate Ben Thanh Market, one of the city’s oldest wholesale markets.

Business Vietnam's exports to UK encounter challenges amid shifting policies, global conditions The export of Vietnamese goods to the United Kingdom (UK) is currently facing several challenges, attributed to both unfavourable international conditions and shifts in the UK’s trade and economic policies. Overcoming these hurdles will require increased proactive efforts from domestic businesses and regulatory authorities.

Business Block B – O Mon gas-to-power value chain project rolled out The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and its partners signed and started to implement the Block B – O Mon gas-to-power value chain project at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 30 with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending.