Politics PM highlights five measures to elevate Vietnam – Brazil ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a forum and delivered a policy speech at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 25 as part of his official visit to the Southern American country.

Politics Vietnam, Bulgaria agree to revitalise traditional cooperation areas, explore new ones National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov have agreed to revitalise traditional areas of cooperation such as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals while also opening up new and promising fields of collaboration like green and digital transformation, artificial intelligence and just energy transition.

Politics PM attends photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam in Brazil Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to open a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese land and people and an art programme in Brasilia on September 25 evening (local time) within the framework of his official visit to Brazil.

Politics Vietnamese PM, Brazilian President discuss measures for augmenting ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held talks in Brasilia on September 25 (Brazil time) as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the South American country.