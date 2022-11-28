Vietnam attaches importance to green development: PM
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in HCM City on November 28. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to green development and the realisation of international commitments on forest, seas, oceans, and climate change fight.
PM Chinh said as Vietnam, especially its Mekong Delta, is highly vulnerable to climate change, it has built programmes, strategies, and plans for green development. However, as a developing country with a low starting point, fairness and justice need to be guaranteed during the transition process.
He called on the international community to assist Vietnam in finance, science - technology, personnel training, governance experience, and building of a legal basis that matches Vietnam’s conditions and international practices.
Regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, he said after the European Union gave recommendations, Vietnam has actively taken measures for addressing this issue.
Aside from aligning legal regulations on sea and ocean protection and anti-IUU fishing with international rules, the country has increased communications to improve citizens’ awareness of and compliance with regulations, created beneficial livelihoods for people to reduce sea exploitation, and installed monitoring devices on vessels to deal with any actions of IUU fishing, the Government leader elaborated.
PM Chinh expressed his hope that the EU will cooperate with Vietnam, which has more than 3,000km of coastline, in developing sea-based economic activities, including sea farming, fishing, logistics, protecting and exploiting maritime resources, and ensuring security and safety of navigation and overflight at sea.
He also called on his guest to help strengthen the Vietnam - EU cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, including promoting EU countries’ ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
At the meeting, Sinkevičius, who was in Vietnam to attend the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 held by the European Chamber of Commerce, highly valued the country’s efforts and commitments to implement green and anti-climate change policies, including the roadmap for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Vietnam has worked actively and fruitfully with the EU in the IUU fishing combat, he noted, adding that this is a long-term issue and the country should keep striving to achieve desired results.
He also asked Vietnam to continue paying attention to and coordinating with the EU in protecting and developing forests, and conserving forest and marine biodiversity, including preventing plastic waste.
Agreeing with the commissioner’s opinions, PM Chinh appreciated the EU’s assistance with the IUU fishing combat, adding that Vietnam is working hard to recover forests, protect the ocean, and prevent plastic waste.
The country does not pursue pure economic growth at the expense of the environment, but takes the people as the centre, player, target, momentum, and resource of development, he stated.
He expressed his belief that the Vietnam - EU relations, including in fighting climate change and conserving forest, marine, and agricultural biodiversity, will become increasingly substantive and effective./.