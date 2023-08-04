National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Jakarta on August 4 morning, beginning his official visit to Indonesia where he will also attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

This is the first by Hue as Chairman of the NA and also the first by a top legislator of Vietnam to Indonesia after 13 years.

The visit’s message affirms the priority Vietnam gives to developing and promoting friendship and multi-faceted collaboration with traditional friends in the region, and create a new impetus to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership in a more extensive and effective manner.

At the talks with Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia Puan Maharani in Jakarta, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue underlined that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing the strategic partnership with Indonesia.

The two sides shared delight at the fast and effective development of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership in all fields. They agreed on major orientations to further promote the bilateral partnership in the coming time.

They concurred to work together to bring two-way trade to above 15 billion USD in the coming time in a more balanced direction.

They also shared a wish to launch a direct route linking their capital cities. The two sides will continue to cooperate in maritime and fisheries areas, speeding up the settling of issues related to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to work closely together at multilateral parliamentary forums and support each other’s stance on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Concluding the talks, the two leaders signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures.

They also co-chaired a press briefing to inform the media on the outcomes of their talks.

Puan Maharani thanked Vietnam’s support to Indonesia’s ASEAN and AIPA Chairmanship.

Highlighting the traditional relations between Vietnam and Indonesian, initiated by President Sukarno and President Ho Chi Minh, she underlined that the two sides are sharing a close brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Hue emphasised that the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia will contribute to lifting up the bilateral strategic partnership and making it deeper, more substantial and comprehensive across all fields, and promoting the ties to a new height./.

