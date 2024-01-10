Politics President receives outgoing New Zealand, Peruvian Ambassadors President Vo Van Thuong on January 10 hosted separate receptions for the ambassadors of New Zealand and Peru, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.

Politics Brazilian President interested in advancing ties with Vietnam: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi has affirmed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is highly interested in advancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hai Duong looks to become modern industrialised province by 2030 Hai Duong is envisioned to become a modern industrialised province and a key industrial hub in the Red River Delta by 2030, according to a master plan announced on January 10 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.