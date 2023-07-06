Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has told Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Israel, one of its important partners in the Middle East.

At a reception in Hanoi on July 6 for the Israeli diplomat, Son hailed his efforts to bolster multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, Son proposed the two sides jointly prepare for the exchange of delegations at all levels as well as cultural and sport events to raise mutual understanding between the two countries’ people.



He stressed that the signing of the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this year is a significant milestone that is hoped to contribute to improving the effectiveness of bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.



The FM suggested the two sides promptly organise the third meeting of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, and expedite negotiations and signing of agreements, including a labour cooperation agreement.



Additionally, he proposed considering the possibility of opening a direct air route between Vietnam and Israel, stepping up promotional activities, and creating favourable conditions for the travel of citizens of each country to promote economic and tourism cooperation.



Agreeing with Son’s cooperation directions, Mayer spoke highly of the positive development in the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Israel over the past three decades.



Affirming that there remains ample potential to further boost the bilateral ties in all areas of strength such as economy, sci-tech, tourism and more, he pledged to continue working closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to effectively implement the soon-to-be-signed FTA, thus make a breakthrough in the cooperative relations between the two countries./.