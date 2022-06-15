Business Vietnam Airlines proposes solutions for recovery Vietnam Airlines JSC has just sent a document to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) explaining measures and a roadmap to remove it from the list of stocks trading under supervision.

Business Vietnam’s real estate market attractive to RoK investors: consultancy company Vietnam will see more realty projects invested by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the coming time as they are seeking opportunities to enter and expand operations in the country, according to Andrew Lee, Korean Desk Manager at real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam attends 53rd International Fair of Algiers Vietnam's typical products, including rice, tea, coffee, traditional long dress and palm-leaf conical hats, are being showcased at the 53rd International Fair of Algiers held at the Safex Exhibition Centre under the slogan “For a strategic partnership.”

Business Reform needed to support oil and gas industry: experts Experts have raised strong support for a comprehensive reform for the draft revised Petroleum Law that will help further develop the country’s oil and gas industry.