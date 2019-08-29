The Vietnamese delegation at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien attended the 14th ASEAN Health Ministers’ Meeting that opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on August 29.



With representatives from ASEAN partner countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and the World Health Organisation taking part, the meeting discussed one of the four topics featuring “ASEAN strives to combat fake and bad-quality medicines”.



Speaking at the event, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh underlined Cambodia’s recommendations to ASEAN member states to jointly promote the harmonious development of regional health sector.



He highlighted the Cambodian government’s efforts in public health care via health infrastructure development, personnel training and budget extension.



Cambodia is actively embarking on social support system for the 2016 – 2025 period to expand health care network, towards providing health care for all citizens by 2030, he said.



As scheduled, Minister Tien visited Siem Reap provincial hospital and met bilaterally with her Cambodian counterpart Mam Bunheng. She also held bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Health Minister and signed a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese and Indonesian health ministries.



The 14th ASEAN Health Ministers’ meeting and related meetings take place in Siem Reap on August 26 – 30, focusing on the four topics of fighting fake and bad-quality medicines, ensuring budget for health care, improving the capacity of realising WHO’s regulations, and creativity in strengthening health care.-VNA



