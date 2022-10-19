Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation, led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man, attended the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh state, from October 14-18.

Man delivered a congratulatory speech and handed over a message of congratulations from the CPV Central Committee to the CPI General Secretary.

The Congress discussed and adopted a Political Resolution and elected 125 members of the National Council, 31 members of the CPI Central Committee and 11 Politburo members. Doraisamy Raja was re-elected as General Secretary of the 24th CPI Central Committee.

CPI General Secretary Doraisamy Raja (L) and Lam Van Man. (Photo: VNA)

In a reception for the Vietnamese delegation, Raja spoke highly of the CPV’s role, reputation and leadership experience. He hailed achievements Vietnam has obtained in the "Doi moi" (renewal) process as a great source of encouragement in the common struggle of the world's people for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress.

He expressed his wish to further strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and people of India and Vietnam.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese delegation met with leaders of several political parties in the world, including the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Vice Chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), and Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Central Committee, during which they discussed measures to reinforce ties among parties and localities./.