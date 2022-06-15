Visitors at the Vietnamese pavilion at the 53rd International Fair of Algiers held at the Safex Exhibition Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam's typical products, including rice, tea, coffee, traditional long dress and palm-leaf conical hats, are being showcased at the 53rd International Fair of Algiers held at the Safex Exhibition Centre under the slogan “For a strategic partnership.”



Vietnamese handicrafts and food are also offered to visitors to the fair which kicked off on June 14.



The four-day event attracted the participation of 698 companies, including 187 foreign companies from about 20 countries worldwide. They operate in various sectors, namely energy, construction, agriculture, industry, services, garment and textile, aviation, and education, among others.



The fair, one of the largest in Africa, is expected to pave the way for Algeria’s investment and export promotion activities towards the goal of achieving 7 billion USD worth of non-oil export value this year./.