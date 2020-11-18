Vietnam attends 5th Senior Officials's Meeting for ASEAN+3 Cooperation on Civil Service Matters
Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan attended the 5th Senior Officials’ Meeting for ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM +3) held virtually on November 18.
Chaired by Thailand, the Chair of the 20th ACCSM (2019 – 2020), the meeting gathered heads of civil service bodies of ASEAN member states and of China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Japan.
Delivering a report on the ACCSM Work Plan for 2016 – 2020, a representative from the ASEAN Secretariat said ASEAN Plus Three cooperation has boosted related commitments on COVID-19 prevention and control and built a coordination plan for countries involved.
Representatives of Thailand, Myanmar, China, Japan, and the RoK shared their nations’ practical experience in fighting the pandemic, including IT application in management, the organisation of teleconferences, and the encouragement of the working-from-home method.
Speaking at the meeting, Tan hailed Thailand’s effort and responsibility during its chairmanship, which have facilitated ACCSM initiatives in 2020 when several challenges arose.
The minister said this year is also a challenge to Vietnam as the Chair of ASEAN, adding that the Vietnamese Government has overcome these challenges to fulfill its chairmanship for a cohesive and responsive community, particularly in successfully hosting the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.
He hoped achievements of Vietnam’s ASEAN 2020 chairmanship will practically and effectively contribute to activities for building the ASEAN Community in the years to come.
Tan informed participants of the ministry’s master plan to be implemented during Vietnam’s upcoming chairmanship of the 21st ACCSM (2021-2022), whose proposed theme highlights civil service modernisation toward a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.
According to him, preparatory and official meetings of senior officials on ACCSM and a workshop on IT application in administrative service modernisation are slated for 2021, while meetings of heads of ACCSM and ACCSM 3 and a forum on national management will take place in 2022.
Tan expressed his hopes that the ministry, with cooperation and support from the ASEAN Secretariat and other ASEAN member states, will successfully undertake the chairmanship./.