Politics Nhan Dan Newspaper has new Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has been appointed as Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.

Politics HCM City, Saint Petersburg strengthen bilateral relations Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia’s Saint Petersburg city held a teleconference on May 19 to discuss cooperation orientations, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam - Russia strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Surinamese FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname Pham Thi Kim Hoa has presented a copy of her credentials to Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert R. Ramdin during a recent virtual ceremony.