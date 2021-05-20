Vietnam attends ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue
Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of Defence (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam joined other 26 member states of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue (DOD), which was chaired by Haji Adi Ihram Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Policy and Strategy at the Brunei Defence Ministry, and David Lewis, Assistant Secretary Southeast Asia under the Australia’s Department of Defence in the form of video conference.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of Defence.
At the dialogue, Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah, Permanent Secretary of the Brunei Ministry of Defence, called on nations to boost their sound collaboration, including strong defence cooperation, in the context that the region and the world are facing a wide range of security challenges.
He expressed his hope that the ARF member countries will have more opportunities to learn from each other, as well as work closely to help the region get ready and stay resilient to cope with future challenges, particularly the critical impacts of COVID-19.
This year DOD aimed to discuss measures to narrow gap in knowledge of emerging technologies between nations, and their influences on defence-security.
Participants also worked to agree the agenda in preparation for the 18th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference (ASPC-18) scheduled for late this month. It will be hosted by Brunei and in the form of video conference./.