ASEAN ASEAN countries agree to develop sustainable cities Governors and mayors of cities from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 2 signed a joint declaration to develop sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities in the region.

ASEAN Infographic (interactive) Vietnam-ASEAN economic, trade relations thriving Throughout 28 years of membership, the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and ASEAN members have grown tremendously, both in scope and depth. In 2022, Vietnam-ASEAN trade reached a record high, exceeding 80 billion USD, compared with 6 billion USD in 1996 when it first joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).

World Indonesia to implement Golden Visa policy this month Indonesia's Golden Visa policy, which will offer visa exemption for foreign companies or foreigners who make a large investment in the country, is likely to be issued in one or two weeks, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on August 1.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Official’s Meeting (ADSOM) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 2.