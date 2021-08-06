Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, Son emphasised the importance of the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership, which, he said, has significantly contributed to efforts to promote multilateral cooperation and regional connectivity.He also lauded the EU’s important role in global efforts in disease combat, technological application, innovation, and promotion of multilateral trade, economic recovery and climate change response.He suggested the EU help ASEAN access COVID-19 vaccines in a timely fashion, consider transferring vaccine production technology to the grouping, and assist ASEAN to improve its vaccine self-sufficiency.As ASEAN’s leading economic partner, the EU should enhance its coordination with the bloc to ensure the stability of supply chain connectivity, and facilitate two-way trade and investment, the minister said.He also proposed the EU take into account the building of a free trade agreement with ASEAN on the basis of FTAs between the EU and some ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam.The 1982 UNCLOS serves as a legal foundation governing all activities at seas and oceans, he said, stressing that rights and legitimate interests of coastal countries defined in the document must be respected.At the end of the meeting, the Philippines officially took over the role of coordinator of ASEAN-EU relations during the 2021-2024 period./.