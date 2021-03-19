The CPV delegation at the event was led by Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended the second meeting of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) - a subsidiary body of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which was held virtually on March 19.The delegation was led by Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, who is also a member of the ICAPP standing board.At the meeting, Cuong shared the viewpoints and policies of the CPV on culture, underlining that culture is the spiritual foundation of the society and the goal, motivation and internal strength for national sustainable development.The CPV aims to build a modern culture with strong national identity that is united in diversity, while boosting economic growth in line with cultural development, with great attention paid to the expansion of cultural industry and cultural services in association with the development of the cultural market, helping to preserve, maintain, promote and develop cultural values, cultural exchange and diversification.Theme “Harnessing Culture and Innovation for Shared Prosperity during COVID-19 and Beyond,” the meeting gathered leaders of political parties, policy-makers from 25 political parties of 18 Asian countries and a number of international organisations under the United Nations.Participants discussed the role of culture and solutions to optimise it in inspiring people’s creativity in all fields, contributing to sustainable growth.They highlighted the significance of cooperation among political parties in promoting cultural collaboration and exchange, and expanding the culture-innovation networks and resources for the development of culture and the cultural industry.The ACC was first launched in 2019 in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province. UNESCO formally recognises the “Asian Cultural Council” as a good cooperative partner in cultural affairs, and the two organisations have been working together on several projects including the study of Asian cultural policies in 2019 as a preparation for the meeting of ministers of culture in 2019./.