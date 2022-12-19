Vietnam attends Cambodia import-export goods exhibition
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnamese firms have attended the 15th Cambodian and Import-Export Goods Exhibition (CIEG) in Phnom Penh.
Tran Hoai Nam, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE), which sent 14 member companies to the event, said that the exhibition, running from December 16-18, was a good chance for the firms to introduce their products, seek partners and approach new markets, while helping build strategies to strengthen exports to Cambodia.
Nam said that Vietnam and Cambodia have young workforces and high growth, and can promote cooperation in the fields of manufacturing, mechanical engineering, infrastructure construction, renewable energy, and information technology, as well as the promotion of scientific research and the application of new technologies such as biotechnology, green agriculture, nanotechnology, and new materials.
The 15th CIEG took place as Cambodia strengthens trade promotions and investment connectivity in order to accelerate the recovery of socio-economic development.
This year, the event featured 268 booths of Cambodian and foreign businesses.
Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia Tan Yuvaroat said that in order to accelerate exports, the country has set up a board to optimise the benefits of free trade agreements, initially one with China.
He also mentioned 10 potential farm produce prioritised for export from Cambodia./.