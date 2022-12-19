Business Work starts on Vietnam’s biggest project in Lao province Work on construction of a bauxite-alumina mining industrial complex, one of Vietnam’s largest projects in Lao, began in Dakcheung district, the southern Lao province of Sekong, on December 19.

Vietnam, Indonesia have potential to boost economic partnership: Experts Vietnam and Indonesia have the potential to develop stronger cooperation in economy, trade and investment, participants at a trade promotion conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 19.

State budget revenue surpasses nearly 20% of estimate State budget revenue reached over 1.69 quadrillion VND (71.4 billion USD) as of December 15, exceeding the estimate by 19.8%, the Ministry of Finance announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 19.

Investment for creative startups to reach 5 billion USD in 2023 – 2025: Confab As many as 39 investment funds committed to invest 1.5 billion USD for creative startups in Vietnam in 2023 – 2025, lifting the total investment for the field in the period to 5 billion USD, heard the Vietnam Venture Summit 2022 on December 19 in Hanoi.