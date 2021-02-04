Politics Vietnam hands over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Caracas to Indonesia The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on February 3 held a ceremony to hand over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) to Indonesian Ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono.

Politics Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations updated on Party Congress’s outcomes The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a meeting in Hanoi on February 3 to inform diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam about the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Lao, Cambodian parties congratulate Communist Party of Vietnam on 91st anniversary The Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have extended congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021).