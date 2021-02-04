Vietnam attends Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave
Maj. Gen. Pham Truong Son, Deputy Commander of the Air Defence - Air Force Service of Vietnam, is attending the teleconferenced Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave that opened on February 3, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.
The three-day event, held by the Indian Air Force, saw the participation of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force Marshal Bhadauria, and representatives of many countries in the region.
It features three sessions on disruptive technologies and innovations, air power in the Indo-Pacific region, and air power and airspace strategies.
Addressing the conclave, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the air force plays a highly important role at present, especially when many countries are facing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles, noting that the event provides an occasion for countries to update their knowledge about aerospace technology and exchange experience in enhancing and developing the strength of their air forces.
He recommended countries’ air forces proactively promote cooperation and experience sharing so as to effectively adapt to external factors, thereby boosting the strength of each air force and jointly guaranteeing an environment of peace, stability, and development.
Singh affirmed that India is a trustworthy partner, and it wishes to build up cooperative relations for common development with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in terms of security, defence, and sharing information about COVID-19 prevention and control, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan./.