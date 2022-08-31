Vietnam attends Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Thailand
Vietnam's defence officials visit the Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, attended the Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Thailand from August 29 to 31.
During the delegation’s courtesy call to Chief of Thailand’s Defence Forces Gen. Chalermpol Srisawat, the two sides shared the view that the two militaries’ cooperation has been promoted actively in the recent past, with a focus on training and cooperation between their naval and air forces, and mutual support at multilateral forums.
They agreed to step up all-level mutual visits and exchanges of young officers, maintain consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and further strengthen ties between the countries’ naval and air forces.
Tan noted the Defence Ministry of Vietnam will hold an international defence exhibition for the first time this December. He invited leaders of the Defence Ministry and military of Thailand to attend the event and also welcomed Thai businesses to the show.
Srisawat accepted the invitation and promised to take part in the exhibition.
At a working session with the Vietnamese delegation, the Defence and Security 2022 organisers shared their experience in organising the event, which gathered 186 enterprises operating in the defence industry from around the world, and 46 official delegations, including defence and military officers from 33 countries.
Tan appreciated the experience sharing, which he said will be useful for the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to prepare for the December exhibition./.