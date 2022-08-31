Politics Cuban official praises close ties with Vietnam Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal has highlighted the comprehensive and close-knit cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba through different channels, including between the two countries’ Parties, States, Governments, and foreign ministries.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia on 65th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a congratulatory message to King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on his country’s 65th National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2022).

Politics Da Nang enjoys fruitful partnership with Lao localities Da Nang has enjoyed a close friendship and fruitful partnerships with many localities in Laos over the years, affirmed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 31.