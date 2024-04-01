Vietnam attends francophone cultural festival in France
A Vietnamese delegation took part in a francophone cultural festival held by the Maison de la Francophonie association in France’s Bussy-Saint-Georges on March 31, impressing attendants by a large number of performances.
A dance performance staged by the Vietnamese delegation at the festival. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) –
Activities by the delegation, which accounted for the majority of the event’s duration, included dances, martial arts, and singing performances.
Artists from countries in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)The festival is an initiative of the association, with the first event organised in 2023. This year, in addition to the five Asian countries of Laos, Cambodia, China, India, and Vietnam, there was also participation from African delegations such as Morocco, Tunisia, and Togo.
Speaking at the event, the head of the association, Clément HONG, expressed the hope that through this event, the cultural and linguistic diversity among French-speaking countries can be promoted to the international community./.