Politics Brazilian President highly values ties with Vietnam Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke highly of the relations between Vietnam and Brazil during his recent reception of Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa who presented her credentials to the host leader.

Politics Vietnam backs Haiti government’s constitutional reform Vietnam and Indonesia delivered a joint speech supporting efforts by the government of Haiti in constitutional reform, and called on parties in Haiti to enhance comprehensive dialogues, during a video conference of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 19.

Politics Vietnam Border Guard Law to be further debated in next NA sitting A majority of deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) agreed with the enactment of the Vietnam Border Guard Law as it will provide legal basis for the construction, management and protection of the national border and the building of a stronger border guard force.

Politics NA adopts revised law on its organisation The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted the revised Law on the NA Organisation on the final day of its ninth sitting in Hanoi on June 19.