The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt participated in an international charity bazaar held by the Diplomats' Spouses Association (ADSA) in Cairo on November 16 to raise fund for poor local women and children.
Cairo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt participated in an international charity bazaar held by the Diplomats' Spouses Association (ADSA) in Cairo on November 16 to raise fund for poor local women and children.
Along with Vietnam, this year, the event was attended by many Asian countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and China.
The Vietnamese booth introduced various traditional cultural and craft products, along with publications and dishes, leaving positive impression in foreign friends.
ADSA President Priscila Confiado highly valued Vietnam’s support of and participation in charity activities in Egypt.
She held that this is a good chance for Asian countries and Vietnam to introduce their culture and cuisine to Egyptian people.
Nguyen Thanh Nga, the wife of the Vietnamese Ambassador in Egypt, said that Vietnam’s participation at the event aims to contribute to joint efforts to ease difficulties of poor people in the host country, while promoting the image of Vietnam and fostering friendship with other diplomatic delegations in the country./.
