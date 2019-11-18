Society 30th anniversary of UN Convention on the Right of the Child marked he Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and the UNICEF office in Vietnam on November 16 held a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Right of the Child.

Society Requiem for victims of traffic accidents in Vietnam The National Traffic Safety Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on November 11 held an annual requiem for the victims who lost their life to traffic accidents in Vietnam this year.

Society Vietnamese companies facing longer downtimes from cyberbreaches Organisations in Vietnam are facing longer downtimes caused by cybersecurity breaches, compared to the regional and global averages, according to a recent Cisco study.

Society NA Chairwoman attends great national solidarity festival in Tra Vinh Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan joined residents in Soc Cha B hamlet, Thanh Son commune, the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s Tra Cu district, at the great national solidarity festival on November 17.