Politics President offers sympathy to Iranian counterpart over flood losses President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over heavy losses caused by recent severe floods.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with Singaporean partners Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), has suggested Vietnam and Singapore deepen cooperation in specific areas, including the building of a cooperation programme between the HCMA and Singaporeans partners.

Politics Vietnamese, Greek FMs hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1, during which the two sides sought measures to strengthen cooperation in areas of potential.

Politics Vietnam, India hold joint peacekeeping exercise The Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2022 kicked off at Engineering Brigade 474 in the Indian state of Haryana on August 1.