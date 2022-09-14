Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 14.

Politics Cambodian NA leader’s Vietnam visit to Vietnam a success: official President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin’s three-day official visit to Vietnam which concluded on September 14 has been a success, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy.

Politics RoK’s naval training ships visit Ho Chi Minh City The Republic of Korea’s helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando and fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on September 14, beginning their four-day friendly visit to the city.

Politics Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.