Delegates at the event pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Major General Nguyen Van Long is attending the Regional Anti-Corruption Conference for Law Enforcement Professionals in Southeast Asia from August 29-31 in Bangkok, Thailand.



The event is being co-organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Office for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



It has brought together more than 200 delegates from 17 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific.



Speaking at the first session, Long briefed participants on Vietnam’s anti-corruption efforts, noting that the country joined the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2009.



Between 2011 and June 2022, the Ministry of Public Security investigated nearly 3,000 corruption cases with more than 6,000 people involved, and recovered assets worth some 23 trillion VND (981.43 million USD).



Vietnam has also stepped up international cooperation in ant-corruption, the officer said, adding that the country has exchanged and signed 23 agreements on judicial assistance and nine memoranda of understanding on money laundering information exchange and counterterrorism.



Regionally, Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the Chair of the ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) group between December 2020 and November 2021.



The Deputy Minister also introduced major solutions taken by Vietnam to enhance the fight against corruption.

At the conference (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation proposed result-oriented initiatives to implement the UN convention, saying UN member countries should closely cooperate to handle corruption cases relating to foreigners and trans-national crimes.



Vietnam called on the UN and the international community to help the country in the field through the exchange of information and experience, personnel training, equipment supplies and technology transfers.



Vietnam will coordinate closely with countries and organisations of the UN in the fight against corruption combat, and as an ASEAN member, Vietnam will actively and responsibly join the grouping’s cooperation frameworks, particularly those on anti-corruption./.