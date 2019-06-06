Over the last 22 years, SPIEF has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. (Photo: vov.vn)

– A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, is attending the 23rd Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019).Vu Viet Trang, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has also took part in many activities within the framework of the forum as a guest of Russia’s news agency TASS, a partner of VNA.Binh will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony and attend a plenary session of the forum that will see the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.The official is scheduled to meet the Advisor to the Russian President, the SPIEF-2019 Secretary and leaders of some Russian oil and gas groups.Besides, the Vietnamese delegation will participate in several meetings within the framework of the forum, including a dialogue between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Putin highlighted the forum’s remarkable contributions to efforts in seeking solutions to political issues over the past two decades, helping to form a result-oriented and constructive agenda on open international cooperation, towards sustainable and balanced development.Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries as well as regional and international organisations constructively and equally, in order to ensure common economic growth, develop transport infrastructure, energy and telecommunications, and promote integration in the Asia-Europe space and the Asia-Pacific region, he said.About 17,000 delegates from more than 140 countries have registered to attend this year’s forum, which will focus on a sustainable development agenda, with four key topics: The Global Economy in Search of a Balance, The Russian Economy: Achieving National Development Goals, Technologies Shaping the Future and People First.Last year, up to 593 agreements worth over 2.6 trillion rubles (about 40 trillion VND) were signed within the forum.SPIEF is a unique event in the world of business and economics. SPIEF has been held since 1997, and since 2006, it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation.Over the last 22 years, the forum has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.-VNA