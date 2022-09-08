The Seoul Defence Dialogue, from September 6-9, brought together defence officers and experts from 54 countries worldwide, and representatives from regional and international organisations.

The Vietnamese delegation participated in the dialogue and the sessions on cooperation in promoting non-denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and rebuilding trust in the region.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, the Seoul Defence Dialogue Space Security Working Group was launched to discuss global cooperation in promoting security in the strategically crucial domain.

The forum's Cyber Working Group saw the participation of defence officers and experts from 43 countries, and representative from regional and international organisations./.

VNA