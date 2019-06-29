Ambassador Duong Tri Dung, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission in Geneva (the third from the left ) (Source: VNA)

– Women’s rights and climate change were the focus of a discussion within the framework of the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 28.The discussion, carried out on the basis of the implementation of Resolution No. 38/4 on 'Human Rights and Climate Change', was chaired by Vietnam, along with the Philippines and Bangladesh.Addressing the event, Ambassador Duong Tri Dung, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission in Geneva, stressed that over 70 percent of the Vietnamese population, including women and girls, are suffering from impacts caused by natural disasters and extreme weather phenomena.In implementing the national strategy on responding to climate change, Vietnam has included measures to enhance women's resilience to climate change and their involvement in policy making on climate change adaptation.Vietnam has also encouraged the participation of non-governmental and international organisations, and UN agencies in increasing the ability of women in adapting to climate change, Dung said.He underlined the importance of abiding by commitments of the UN Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement on climate change, affirming that Vietnam stand ready to promote international cooperation in the field.The session also heard reports from representatives of many countries and international and non-governmental organisations.Speakers called to promote the leadership role in building global policies on climate change adaptation, and increase the access to food, health, clean water, housing, and education for women and girl, especially in developing countries.Participants also shared experience and good practices in enhancing the role of women in coping with climate change.At the event, President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine thanked Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh for their efforts in promoting women’s rights, while former President of Ireland Mary Robinson highly valued Resolution 38/4 and the organization of the discussion on the theme.The 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council is taking place from June 24 - July 12. Within the framework of the event, Vietnam will attend a session to pass outcomes of the third universal periodic review cycle, and coordinate with member countries of the Climate Change Core Group to build a draft resolution on impacts of climate change on the enjoyment of the rights of people with disabilities. -VNA