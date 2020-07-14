Vietnam attends virtual international conference of political parties
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan attended a virtual international round-table conference of political parties on July 14.
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan attended a virtual international round-table conference of political parties on July 14.
Chaired by President of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, the event drew leaders of parties from China, Japan, Germany, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Ukraine, Serbia, Spain and Vietnam.
Addressing the event, which focusing on security cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Quan shared Vietnam’s initial success and experience in the fight against the pandemic and highlighted the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, drastic actions of the Government and public trust and consensus.
He suggested enhancing policy coordination, timely and regular sharing of information and experience, ensuring the access of citizens in pandemic-hit areas to information, treatment and humanitarian assistance.
Quan proposed that legal enforcement agencies and peoples worldwide increase cooperation in coping with non-traditional security threats, and upholding the role of international organisations and multilateral mechanisms to promote anti-pandemic efforts and ensure global security.
Delegates called on parties and countries to reinforce responsible cooperation, seriously follow international agreements on the ban of use and development of biological weapons, and strive to study, produce and share medicines and vaccines for the COVID-19 disease.
Concluding the event, Medvedev highlighted a need for cooperation among political parties and nations to cope with global security issues amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.
He spoke highly of the outcomes in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 as well as the Vietnamese Party and Government’s stance on placing the people as a top priority in the effort. He also took note of suggestions offered by Vietnam./.
