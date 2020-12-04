Vietnam attends WIPO Coordination Committee’s 79th session
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland (Photo: VNA)
Geneva, December 4 (VNA) – Vietnam fully supports the proposed list of new leaders of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and highly values the excellent contributions of their predecessors to WIPO’s past activities, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.
Mai made her statement while attending the WIPO Coordination Committee’s 79th session on December 3. The session considered the appointment of four Deputy Directors General and four Assistant Directors General nominated by WIPO Director General Daren Tang, who assumed office on October 1, 2020.
In her remarks, the Vietnamese diplomat praised the candidates’ professionalism and working experiences, saying they can represent WIPO’s benefits in a balanced manner.
Mai said the consideration of diverse capacities, experiences, professionalism, geographical locations, and gender can create a new driving force for further development of the organisation.
She affirmed that as a responsible and active member, Vietnam is willing work closely and constructively with the new leaders and other WIPO members in boosting the organisation’s operations and role toward the realisation of sustainable development goals for the sake of all member nations.
Tang said at the session that three out of four Deputy Directors General are women, accounting for 37.5 percent of high-ranking WIPO officials.
He underscored that it is the most gender-balanced leader board in WIPO’s history, reflecting the organisation’s strong commitment to gender equality.
The session approved the appointment of the new leaders, with the appointed officials slated to start their six-year tenure on January 1, 2021./.