Politics Vietnam, RoK agree on quarantine-free protocol for short-term entries Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups involved in short-term visits between the two sides to enter their respective nations without undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Politics Vietnam-Thailand cooperation enhanced in various fields The Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 4 to mark the 93rd National Day of Thailand (December 5).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021 The ministries of national defence of Vietnam and Laos agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms during their leaders’ talks in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Condolences to France over former President’s passing Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the passing of former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing.