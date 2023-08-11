Videos First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.

VTIAC kicks off programme to review legal risks of contracts The Vietnam Trade and Investment Arbitration Centre (VTIAC) has coordinated with Vietnam's reputable law firms and offices to implement the programme "Support to Review Legal Risks of Contracts".

Vietnam urged to devise suitable policies for cross-border e-commerce Vietnam needs to devise appropriate policies, especially those related to customs, to develop e-commerce across the border sustainably, heard a seminar held by Customs Magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.

Steel pipes from Vietnam do not circumvent US trade remedy measures The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued its final determination that certain imported products from Vietnam do not evade the anti-dumping and countervailing duties that the US is applying to similar items from Taiwan due to the fact that these products do not use hot-rolled steel (HRS) sourced from Taiwan (China), announced the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.