Politics Vietnam makes responsible contributions to ASEAN: deputy spokesperson Since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved itself to be a responsible and active member of the group as well as the international community, said Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Lao NA Vice President visits Hoa Binh A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachack paid a working trip to the northern province of Hoa Binh on July 21.

Politics Party official hosts Japanese international bank leader Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 21.