Vietnam augmenting efforts against human trafficking: deputy spokeswoman
Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been intensifying efforts to bring a stop to human trafficking in recent years, according to Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.
Hang was responding to a question during a regular press briefing regarding the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report launched by the US Department of State.
She said to implement the programme on anti-human trafficking for 2021 - 2025, with a vision to 2030, Vietnam has been stepping up measures to prevent human trafficking with the engagement of all ministries, sectors and localities. It has also issued documents guiding the enforcement of the 2020 law on Vietnamese working abroad under contracts, along with policies and laws to fight human trafficking and forced labour, assist victims, and protect children in cyber space.
In reality, the fight against domestic and cross-border human trafficking is always being reviewed so that timely and appropriate solutions are taken, Hang said, noting that Vietnam is continuing its efforts to carry out the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration to consolidate a transparent migration environment and prevent risks of human trafficking.
The deputy spokeswoman said Vietnam hopes the US will cooperate more closely to offer an all-round assessment of the situation of and efforts against human trafficking in Vietnam.
Vietnam is ready to discuss specific cooperation issues with other countries, including the US and relevant parties, to effectively prevent and control human trafficking, she added./.