Politics Hanoi-related drafts discussed by NA’s Party Delegation, local officials The Party Delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by Secretary of the delegation and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a meeting with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on March 5 to discuss the draft revised Capital Law and the plans on local development.

Politics Welcome ceremony held for heads of delegations to ASEAN-Australia Special Summit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee chaired an official welcome ceremony in Melbourne on March 5 afternoon (local time) for heads of delegations to the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit that marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN - Australia dialogue relations.

Politics Vietnam strengthens defence ties with Indonesia, Philippines Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.

Politics Vietnam, Iran hold political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working visit to Iran from March 3-4, during which she co-chaired the eighth political consultation with her Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.