Politics Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty In the 2020 season, Lang Son province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Politics Vietnam well performs at Army Games 2020’s tank semi-finals The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army temporarily ranked second, just behind Myanmar, in the first match of the semi-final round’s Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 1.

Politics Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.