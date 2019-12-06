Politics Vietnam, Mongolia seek stronger economic, trade ties Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung held a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Ulaan Chultem.

Politics Defence ministry reviews cooperation with Cambodian front The fourth meeting between Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence and the National Council of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 6.

Politics Deputy PM asks OECD to share experience in fighting corruption Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Jeffrey Schlagenhauf in Hanoi on December 6.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical talks Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 9th theoretical exchange workshop as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Japan from December 2-5.