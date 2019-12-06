Vietnam backs Francophone community’s efforts for world peace
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to contribute to the Francophone community’s efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the world and the Francophone community in particular.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) and OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to contribute to the Francophone community’s efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the world and the Francophone community in particular.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, Thinh said Vietnam’s contributions to the Francophone community are in conformity with its foreign policy of diversification of international ties and active global integration; being a friend, a trustworthy partner and responsible member of the international community.
Amid rising challenges in the world at present, Thinh said multilateral mechanisms, especially the Francophone community, play an increasingly important role.
She said Vietnam supports the strengthening of cooperation in education, teaching and use of French. In Vietnam, French is being taught in many cities and provinces nationwide, especially in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Can Tho.
According to the Vice President, Vietnam has made important achievements in socio-economic development, fulfilled almost millennial development goals, and is working to accomplish sustainable development goals, contributing to Francophone economic cooperation.
Thinh wished that apart from promoting the diversification of languages and culture, the Francophone community needs to boost economic cooperation among its 88 member states that account for nearly 20 percent of the global trade.
She said Vietnam is willing to share national development experience with Francophone member states, especially African countries.
As an active and responsible member of the OIF in the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam will strive to contribute to increasing Francophone presence in the region, as well as serve as a bridge between the Francophone community and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Mushikiwabo, for her part, highlighted Vietnam’s active role in the Francophone community, peacekeeping mission in Africa and French language teaching at schools, thus linking its members together.
Congratulating Vietnam on being elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, she expressed her belief that Vietnam will actively contribute to bringing peace and stability to the world and the Francophone community in particular./.
