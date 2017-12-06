Vo Thanh Tung receives the silver medal in the men’s 50m freestyle-S5 (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes on December 5 earned two more silver medals at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championships and World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City.

At the World Para Powerlifting Championships, lifter Dang Thi Linh Phuong seized a silver medal in the women’s 50kg with a lift of 107kg.

On December 4, Le Van Cong set a new world record in the men’s 49kg with a lift of 183.5kg.



Six Vietnamese athletes will vie for medals at the Powerlifting Championships in the men’s 49kg, 54kg, 59kg, and 65kg categories and the women’s 50kg and 55kg categories.

Meanwhile, Vo Thanh Tung came second in the men’s 50m freestyle-S5 at the World Para Swimming Championships, clocking 34”59.

On December 4, Tung also won a silver medal in the men’s 50m backstroke-S5 with a time of 40”36. He brought home the first bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle-S5 on the opening day of the event.

The Vietnamese swimming team has to date secured five medals, including three silver and two bronze medals.

Five Vietnamese swimmers, namely Vo Thanh Tung, Nguyen Thanh Trung, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Tran Quoc Phi and Do Thanh Hai are participating in the championships. The event has drawn athletes from 57 countries around the world.-VNA