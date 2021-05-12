Health Deputy PM stresses prevention of COVID-19 transmission in IPs Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam has asked localities to do their best to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in factories, especially at industrial parks (IPs).

Health Health Ministry receives 10,000 COVID-19 test kits Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan received 10,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits donated by the Ampharco U.S.A Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 12.

Health Additional 19 local COVID-19 infections recorded Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19, including 19 local infections and three imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health. ​