Vietnam basically bringing COVID-19 under control
Vietnam has exerted sound control over the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, particularly at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (Hospital K), Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen affirmed at a May 12 online working session with the two medical facilities, which have been hotspots during this outbreak.
Vietnam basically bringing COVID-19 under control. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Tuyen said that new community infections linked to the two hospitals have been recorded, adding that they have made all-out efforts to stamp out the pandemic.
He requested them ensure their facilities and equipment are ready to receive COVID-19 patients.
The deputy minister also asked the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to review its regulations, instructions, and procedures in patient treatment areas to avoid cross-transmission and the spread of the disease to the community.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen (Photo: VNA)
He said it is necessary to review screening activities, adding that hospital staff working in risky areas like patient reception desks, examination departments, and emergency sections should receive periodic Covid-19 testing at least once a week.
More than 80 percent of COVID-19 patients in this latest outbreak do not need ventilators, he said.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 3,593 as of 12:00 on May 12. Cases have now been found in 26 cities and provinces nationwide./.