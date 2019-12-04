Vietnam beat Singapore 1-0 in SEA Games match
Vietnam have made a great stride towards sealing a place in the semifinals of the 2019 SEA Games men's football after edging past Singapore 1-0 in their fourth Group B match.
-
U22 Vietnam's current line-up (Photo: VNA)
-
U22 Singapore pose a challenge against Vietnam's U22 football team (Photo: VNA)
-
Quang Hai is down after a ball fighting (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese players enter the game struggling to create opportunities against Singapore (Photo:VNA)
-
Vietnamese players enter the game struggling to create opportunities against Singapore (Photo:VNA)
-
Ha Duc Chinh deliveres a crisp header to score his fifth goal of the tournament (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese players celebrate the goal scored by Ha Duc Chinh (Photo: VNA)
-
With the victory, Vietnam continue to lead Group B with 12 points, followed by Indonesia and Thailand who they will face on December 5 (Photo: VNA)