Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich. (Photo: VNA)

– Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on December 13 welcomed and held talks with a delegation from the Security Council of Belarus led by its State Secretary Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich in Hanoi.

At the talks, Minister To Lam affirmed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Belarus has always been maintained with high political trust, and extensive scope of cooperation, and achieved practical results in fields of politics-diplomacy, security, defence, and economy-trade. The two sides have maintained contacts, and exchanges and high-level visits between the two countries, notably the visit to Vietnam by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 6-9 this year.

He said the Belarusian delegation’s visit is an important mark in the cooperative relations between the two agencies in particular and between the two countries in general in the field of ensuring national security and social order.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security is pleased to see that the agreements reached between senior leaders of the two sides and the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the ministry and the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus signed in November 2022 in Minsk have been actively implemented in areas such as high-level delegation exchange, security, and crime prevention and control.

For his part, Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich appreciated the results of cooperation between the two agencies, hoping that their collaboration will continue to develop to new heights, on par with the potential of both sides and meeting the requirements in the new situation.

Host and guest discussed directions for cooperation and specific programmes to implement the two sides' cooperation plan for the 2024-2026 period.

After the talks, they signed a new cooperation plan or the 2024-2026 period./.