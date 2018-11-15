Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (right) and Belarusian Defence Minister Ravkov Andrei Alekseevich. (Photo: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has expressed her wish that Vietnam and Belarus will step up their relations in all potential aspects, of which defence cooperation should be made a highlight.At a reception for Belarusian Defence Minister Ravkov Andrei Alekseevich in Hanoi on November 15, Thinh said Vietnam always attaches importance to its partnership with Belarus.Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge for Belarus to enhance collaboration with ASEAN nations, she said, asking the European country to support Vietnam’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.Appreciating the fruitful defence cooperation between the two countries over the past time, especially in training, military technique, political education for soldiers and people, and information and communications, the Vice President held that the two sides see great potential for collaboration in various fields.She said she supports orientations and measures agreed by the two defence ministers during this visit to make defence ties, particularly cooperation in military technique, a highlight in the Vietnam-Belarus relations.Thinh urged Belarus to ensure the progress and quality of signed military commercial contracts, prioritise collaboration in technological transfer and production of weapons and technical equipment following Vietnam’s demand.She also wished that Belarus will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live, study and work in the country, as well as supporting the two countries’ businesses in boosting trade exchanges.For his part, Minister Ravkov Andrei Alekseevich informed his host that he discussed and agreed on a wide range of military cooperation issues with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich.The two sides signed an agreement on cooperation in military science and a plan on delegation exchange in 2019, he said.Affirming that Vietnam is a sincere friend and reliable partner of Belarus, the guest said Belarus always supports Vietnam at international forums. He also vowed to do his utmost to contribute to fostering the bilateral relationship.-VNA